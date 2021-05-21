Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Has $20.04 Million Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 35.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,169 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $20,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 366.7% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $297.97 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $176.89 and a 1-year high of $318.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.02 billion, a PE ratio of 181.69, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $302.80 and its 200-day moving average is $273.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

A number of brokerages have commented on EL. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $337.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $290.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.00.

In related news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $267,121.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lynn Forester sold 880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.15, for a total value of $266,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,814.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,184,667 shares of company stock worth $618,854,807 in the last three months. 13.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

