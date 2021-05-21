Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 230,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,995 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $30,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $494,038,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $487,681,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,117,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518,755 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 202.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,023,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691,480 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 319.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,676,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,000 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $138.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $135.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.93. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $96.43 and a 52-week high of $142.28.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

