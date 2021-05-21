Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Decreases Position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,140 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Matisse Capital purchased a new stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,257,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,252,000. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 96,253 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 5,970 shares during the period. OTA Financial Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 355.4% in the fourth quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 77,954 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 60,835 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,766 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 13,427 shares during the period.

Get Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund alerts:

NTG traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.85. 8,958 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,502. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.81. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $29.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

About Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund

Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in equity securities of MLPs and their affiliates, with an emphasis on natural gas infrastructure Master Limited Partnerships.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG).

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.