Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Sells 425 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lessened its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 12.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TXN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,590,707,000. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $527,847,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,859,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,630,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129,999 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,483,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,526,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833,704 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 15,424.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,395,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $229,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,337 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

TXN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Summit Insights raised Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James raised Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $185.08. 40,645 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,802,073. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $187.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.67. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $112.32 and a 12 month high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 77.86%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.