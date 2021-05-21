McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.77 billion-$1.79 billion.

McAfee stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.81. 11,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,068,495. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.19. McAfee has a 1 year low of $14.80 and a 1 year high of $26.32.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.63 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that McAfee will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is a positive change from McAfee’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Several analysts have commented on MCFE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of McAfee from $23.50 to $25.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of McAfee from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of McAfee from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of McAfee from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of McAfee from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.79.

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

