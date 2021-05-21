Gratifii Limited (ASX:GTI) Insider Stephen Borness Acquires 2,000,000 Shares

Gratifii Limited (ASX:GTI) insider Stephen Borness bought 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$62,000.00 ($44,285.71).

Gratifii Company Profile

Gratifii Limited operates as a technology company that enables businesses to drive customer engagement with loyalty and rewards programs. The company operates Mosaic, a customer enterprise engagement cloud platform that allows businesses to customize, operate, and manage their loyalty and rewards programs.

