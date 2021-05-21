Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$38.28.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PLC shares. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Park Lawn from C$33.50 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. TD Securities lifted their target price on Park Lawn from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Cormark lifted their price target on Park Lawn from C$35.00 to C$37.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Park Lawn from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Acumen Capital boosted their target price on Park Lawn from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday.

TSE:PLC traded up C$0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$33.05. The stock had a trading volume of 34,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,557. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$34.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$30.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$980.49 million and a PE ratio of 35.17. Park Lawn has a 12 month low of C$21.66 and a 12 month high of C$35.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.09, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$93.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$84.73 million. Equities analysts expect that Park Lawn will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Park Lawn’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.77%.

About Park Lawn

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral, cremation, and cemetery services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 123 cemeteries, 40 crematoriums, and 116 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

