Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have commented on TLTZY. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TLTZY remained flat at $$6.65 during midday trading on Friday. 148 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,156. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.78 and its 200 day moving average is $6.61. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 0.53. Tele2 AB has a 52-week low of $5.83 and a 52-week high of $7.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.6729 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 10.85%. Tele2 AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.00%.

About Tele2 AB (publ)

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides telecommunication services for residential and business customers. The company offers mobile voice telephony, handset data, and messaging services, as well as value-added services, such as handset insurance, antivirus, and content services; mobile broadband services; and fixed voice and broadband, TV, and fixed and mobile telephony services.

