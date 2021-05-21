Zacks: Analysts Expect SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $107.54 Million

Equities research analysts expect SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) to announce sales of $107.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for SVMK’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $107.30 million and the highest is $108.00 million. SVMK posted sales of $90.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SVMK will report full year sales of $445.69 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $443.38 million to $447.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $534.04 million, with estimates ranging from $516.42 million to $557.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover SVMK.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). SVMK had a negative net margin of 26.35% and a negative return on equity of 29.97%. The company had revenue of $102.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SVMK shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of SVMK from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of SVMK from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.43.

In other SVMK news, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 17,277 shares of SVMK stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total value of $314,786.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John S. Schoenstein sold 6,424 shares of SVMK stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total value of $117,045.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,216 shares of company stock worth $678,076 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of SVMK during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVMK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of SVMK by 136.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVMK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SVMK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,000. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SVMK stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.10. The stock had a trading volume of 36,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,754. SVMK has a 1-year low of $16.35 and a 1-year high of $28.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.96 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.52.

About SVMK

SVMK Inc provides software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products that enable customers to measure, benchmark, and act on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to engage and retain their customers based on the ability to continuously listen and act on digital feedback; GetFeedback Digital provides continuous and in-the-moment customer feedback from a company's website, web apps, and mobile apps; GetFeedback Direct that enables survey deployment to company's customers through email and SMS; and GetFeedback Complete, an end-to-end customer experience solution that combines GetFeedback Digital and GetFeedback Direct.

