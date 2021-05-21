Webster Bank N. A. Sells 1,022 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Webster Bank N. A. cut its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $2,250,767,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,251,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,811,000 after buying an additional 4,112,158 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,569,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,174,000 after buying an additional 3,221,509 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,956,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,617,000 after buying an additional 139,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,542,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,769,000 after buying an additional 3,252,367 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:MRK traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $79.70. The stock had a trading volume of 198,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,715,547. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.71 and a 52-week high of $87.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $201.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.37.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The company had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

MRK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.50.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

