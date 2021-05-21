Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 457,288 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 27.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,185,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 457,288 shares during the period. iShares S&P 100 ETF comprises 1.0% of Fifth Third Bancorp’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 3.05% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $213,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 947,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,342,000 after purchasing an additional 41,658 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 311,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,082,000 after buying an additional 17,745 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 253,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,639,000 after buying an additional 32,085 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 249,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,874,000 after buying an additional 3,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial increased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 224,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,383,000 after buying an additional 7,666 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA OEF traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $189.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,834. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $188.07 and a 200-day moving average of $176.02. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $135.16 and a 12-month high of $192.26.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

