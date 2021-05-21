Jensen Investment Management Inc. Raises Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $2,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 26.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 101.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 3.4% in the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 8,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.1% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 51.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

In other news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $342,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,799,272.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 35.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on CPB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.91.

Shares of Campbell Soup stock traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $49.27. 10,392 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,341,966. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.16. The firm has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.51. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $44.53 and a 1-year high of $54.08.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 20.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 50.17%.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

Read More: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.