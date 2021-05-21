Occidental Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,899 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,750 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,899 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 274.7% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. ADE LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 240.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMCSA. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.75.

Comcast stock opened at $55.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $37.77 and a 1-year high of $59.11. The stock has a market cap of $252.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.47.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Comcast news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $233,319.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

