ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) PT Raised to C$42.00

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$38.00 to C$42.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$33.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$35.50 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. ATS Automation Tooling Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

OTCMKTS:ATSAF traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,033. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a one year low of $12.02 and a one year high of $26.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.09 and its 200-day moving average is $19.91.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc provides factory automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. Its products include ATS SUPERTRAK, a modular conveyor solution; ATS SUPERTRAK micro transport platform; ATS OmniTrak optimal solution; LogiTrack automated electrified monorail for transporting heavy workloads through assembly operations; sortimat Clearliner, a tray handler for clean room requirement; sortimat Workliner tray handling technology solution; ATS Cortex system, a vision device that reduces integration time with standardized hardware and software; ATS SmartVision software, a PC-based vision system; and Illuminate, a factory floor management system.

