Simmons Bank Has $4.79 Million Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Simmons Bank lowered its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 9.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 61,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,435 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $4,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $21,733,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 88.1% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $1,625,731.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,131,365.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RTX stock opened at $85.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $51.92 and a 12 month high of $87.04. The firm has a market cap of $129.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.84.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.00%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RTX. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.07.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

