Hourglass Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Hourglass Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,742 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley accounts for about 2.8% of Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $10,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 121.9% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,530,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,917,000 after buying an additional 841,171 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 186,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,785,000 after purchasing an additional 5,828 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 153.3% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 7,354 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 115.5% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 159.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 824,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,520,000 after purchasing an additional 506,401 shares in the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $5,857,349.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 267,915 shares in the company, valued at $21,449,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MS stock opened at $86.47 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $39.80 and a one year high of $88.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.08 and its 200 day moving average is $73.33. The company has a market capitalization of $160.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.48 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

MS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.15.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Featured Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.