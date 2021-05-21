Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc Cuts Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc lessened its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 76.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,578 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 5,199 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MCD opened at $232.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $232.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.25. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $178.88 and a 52 week high of $238.18. The company has a market capitalization of $173.25 billion, a PE ratio of 35.45, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MCD. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Sunday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.37.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

