MD Financial Management Inc. Has $1.74 Million Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1,053.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,430 shares during the quarter. MD Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Chandler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1,005.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 127.6% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.19.

In related news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total value of $94,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,686 shares in the company, valued at $4,658,741.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $106,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,295,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,392 shares of company stock worth $457,922 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $194.14 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $127.31 and a one year high of $197.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.70, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.07. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 62.84%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

