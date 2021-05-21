Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,151 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $12,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VSS. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 840.0% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1,990.9% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

VSS opened at $134.91 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $88.68 and a 12 month high of $137.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.27.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

