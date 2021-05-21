Twin Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,390 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. FMR LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 7.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,284,000 after acquiring an additional 23,680 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $253,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 54,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 5,118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFC opened at $60.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $81.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $32.76 and a twelve month high of $62.69.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.19%.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 3,250 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $189,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,690.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total value of $306,423.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,196,526.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,463. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TFC shares. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.81.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

