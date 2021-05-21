Sigma Planning Corp Buys 2,927 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $4,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DG. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar General by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 10,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 149,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,431,000 after acquiring an additional 21,710 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar General by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,717,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,173,000 after acquiring an additional 113,932 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the first quarter worth about $2,897,000. Finally, Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the first quarter worth about $4,025,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

In other Dollar General news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total value of $5,208,417.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,393,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $204.12 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $173.50 and a 1 year high of $225.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $211.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.15.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.10). Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The business had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 18th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.96%.

Several research firms have commented on DG. Bank of America lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Dollar General from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.09.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.