Twin Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 829 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fagan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the first quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 7,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the first quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 12,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 407.3% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 69,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,338,000 after purchasing an additional 55,403 shares during the period. Oak Associates Ltd. OH raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 3,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $513.21 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $492.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $497.34. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $441.00 and a one year high of $664.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.78 by $2.11. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 28.97%. The business’s revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.63, for a total transaction of $495,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,940,173.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on REGN. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $641.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $753.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $656.38.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

