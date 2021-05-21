Simon Quick Advisors LLC Acquires 352 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth $78,000. Alta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 100.0% in the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 15,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 7,902 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth $135,000. Ceera Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth $2,676,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.2% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 66,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 7,791 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

WFC opened at $45.73 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $48.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.59, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.89.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

WFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.26.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.