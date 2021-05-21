First National Trust Co Sells 2,268 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

First National Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 54,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,268 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $2,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,657,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,530,000 after purchasing an additional 325,960 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,684,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,972,000 after purchasing an additional 36,970 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,484,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,483,000 after purchasing an additional 240,823 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,083,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,028,000. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FITB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Stephens upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.50 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fifth Third Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.04.

Shares of FITB opened at $41.53 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.21 and a 12 month high of $43.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $29.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.99%.

In related news, Director Thomas H. Harvey sold 40,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $1,502,955.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Timothy Spence sold 25,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $1,066,364.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 162,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,785,534.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 267,615 shares of company stock valued at $10,554,189 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

