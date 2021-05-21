Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Shares Up 5.9%

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)’s stock price traded up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $35.01 and last traded at $35.00. 22,731 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,326,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.05.

ASAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Asana from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Asana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Asana from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Asana in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.58.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.29.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $68.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.72 million. The company’s revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Chris Farinacci sold 26,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $847,079.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 315,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,236,689.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 40,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,716 shares of company stock worth $4,468,742 over the last three months.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Asana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Asana in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Asana during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Asana during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Asana by 150.4% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asana Company Profile (NYSE:ASAN)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

