Sandbox Financial Partners LLC Invests $235,000 in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MGNI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Magnite by 12,327.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,453,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,176 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite in the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,590,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Magnite by 293.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 943,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,986,000 after purchasing an additional 703,717 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Magnite by 303.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 873,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,821,000 after purchasing an additional 656,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Magnite by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,682,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,673,000 after acquiring an additional 592,933 shares in the last quarter. 74.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Magnite from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Magnite from $30.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist downgraded Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magnite presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.56.

In related news, General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 34,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total value of $1,389,890.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 312,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,725,621.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Shawna Hughes sold 1,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $49,102.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 178,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,627,791.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 524,392 shares of company stock worth $18,059,558. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Magnite stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.07. The company had a trading volume of 26,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,208,257. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -47.59 and a beta of 2.45. Magnite, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.94 and a 1-year high of $64.39.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $60.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.22 million. Magnite had a negative net margin of 30.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.19%. Magnite’s quarterly revenue was up 67.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Magnite, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various screens and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

