18,201 Shares in Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Purchased by Sandbox Financial Partners LLC

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 18,201 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Liberty TripAdvisor by 213.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 9,465 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty TripAdvisor in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty TripAdvisor in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. 71.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Tripadvisor Holdings Liberty sold 1,713,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $91,999,951.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $53.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LTRPA traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,056. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $7.74. The company has a market cap of $334.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The technology company reported ($1.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $116.00 million during the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a positive return on equity of 10.43% and a negative net margin of 32.00%.

About Liberty TripAdvisor

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates through two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

