Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Increases Stock Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $4,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RHI. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Robert Half International during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Robert Half International in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Robert Half International in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Robert Half International in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Robert Half International in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Robert Half International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist boosted their target price on Robert Half International to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Robert Half International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.63.

Shares of RHI traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,364. Robert Half International Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.31 and a twelve month high of $91.28. The company has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.37.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.18. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.97%.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.