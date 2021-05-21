Himension Fund Increases Holdings in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Himension Fund boosted its position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) by 358.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 638,211 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 498,890 shares during the quarter. KE makes up 7.8% of Himension Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Himension Fund’s holdings in KE were worth $36,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in KE by 14.4% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,167,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,127,000 after buying an additional 2,535,744 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in KE by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,536,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,237,000 after buying an additional 592,683 shares in the last quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. boosted its position in KE by 92.7% in the first quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 6,387,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,939,000 after buying an additional 3,072,931 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in KE by 52.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,364,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,684,000 after buying an additional 1,852,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in KE by 52.3% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,081,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,564,000 after buying an additional 1,744,388 shares in the last quarter. 13.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BEKE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of KE in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. 86 Research upgraded shares of KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, China Renaissance Securities raised shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. KE has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.96.

Shares of NYSE BEKE traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.50. 76,254 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,655,098. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.29 and its 200 day moving average is $61.00. KE Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.79 and a fifty-two week high of $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.34.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $20.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.96 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 190.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About KE

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

