Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) is L1 Capital Pty Ltd’s 2nd Largest Position

L1 Capital Pty Ltd decreased its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,669,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,024,700 shares during the quarter. Cenovus Energy makes up 18.3% of L1 Capital Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. L1 Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $72,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVE. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 52,082 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $6,040,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 66,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 3,134 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVE traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.86. The company had a trading volume of 165,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,986,223. The stock has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 3.12. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $8.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). Cenovus Energy had a negative net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $7.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.0144 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.43%.

CVE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cenovus Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.52.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

