Delphi Financial Group Inc. Buys 33,908 Shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE)

Delphi Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,570,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 33,908 shares during the period. Ares Commercial Real Estate accounts for approximately 6.5% of Delphi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Delphi Financial Group Inc. owned about 3.88% of Ares Commercial Real Estate worth $21,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACRE. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 3,194 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 166.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,326 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACRE stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $15.11. The company had a trading volume of 222 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,663. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market cap of $611.97 million, a PE ratio of 28.98 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.43 and a 200-day moving average of $12.85. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a 12 month low of $6.85 and a 12 month high of $15.15.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 17.03%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.27%. This is a boost from Ares Commercial Real Estate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.51%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ACRE. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

