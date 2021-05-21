Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,619 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 100.3% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 350,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,772,000 after acquiring an additional 175,477 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 8,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.5% in the first quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 59,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,721,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Caterpillar by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,094,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,219,000 after purchasing an additional 9,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Caterpillar by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CAT. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $232.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.35.

In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $237.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,901.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,695.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total transaction of $13,028,847.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 33,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,319,404.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,062 shares of company stock worth $31,884,447. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $234.99 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.47 and a 12 month high of $245.78. The stock has a market cap of $128.72 billion, a PE ratio of 39.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $233.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.28.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

