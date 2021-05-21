BT Wealth Management LLC Invests $239,000 in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

BT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ceera Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth about $3,520,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.6% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 48,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 8,590 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 76,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,730,000 after purchasing an additional 8,397 shares during the period. UBP Investment Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 85,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VGSH opened at $61.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.53 and its 200-day moving average is $61.65. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $61.47 and a one year high of $62.26.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a $0.018 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

