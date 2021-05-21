Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Stock Holdings Boosted by Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 70.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 49,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,916,000 after acquiring an additional 3,869 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Eaton in the first quarter worth about $22,125,000. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Eaton by 3.7% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 552,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,339,000 after purchasing an additional 19,907 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in Eaton by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton by 1.3% in the first quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 172,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 7,659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total value of $1,134,757.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,701,697.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $3,090,536.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,714.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,653 shares of company stock valued at $8,166,751 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Eaton stock opened at $143.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $142.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.42. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $77.06 and a 52 week high of $149.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.19. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 53.62%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ETN. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.29.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

