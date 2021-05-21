United Maritime Capital LLC Sells 830 Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

United Maritime Capital LLC cut its holdings in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 26.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the period. United Maritime Capital LLC’s holdings in Novavax were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Novavax by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Novavax by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in shares of Novavax by 17,850.0% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gary C. Evans sold 24,500 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.21, for a total transaction of $5,174,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,822,689.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 2,385 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.17, for a total transaction of $339,075.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,643.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,180 shares of company stock valued at $16,400,240 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVAX. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Novavax from $338.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 target price (down from $285.00) on shares of Novavax in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Novavax from $365.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Novavax from $317.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.29.

Shares of Novavax stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $146.52. The stock had a trading volume of 14,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,194,152. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.99. The stock has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of -28.04 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. Novavax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.50 and a 12 month high of $331.68.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $447.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.90 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 1,346.17% and a negative net margin of 133.10%. Novavax’s revenue was up 13124.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS. Analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post -5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

