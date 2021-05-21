United Maritime Capital LLC Has $741,000 Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

United Maritime Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 36.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,500 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. United Maritime Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.7% in the first quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 6,104 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 7.2% in the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,678 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.6% in the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 13,673 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 5.9% in the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,377 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.3% in the first quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 182,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $38,614,000 after acquiring an additional 4,138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $228.30. 66,975 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,105,446. The firm has a market cap of $444.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.23 and a fifty-two week high of $237.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.54.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total value of $7,080,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,021,138. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.87, for a total value of $2,394,060.78. Following the transaction, the president now owns 11,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,394,060.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 137,626 shares of company stock valued at $30,979,639. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on V. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.22.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

