United Maritime Capital LLC Trims Position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

United Maritime Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 1.4% of United Maritime Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. United Maritime Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHYG. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.78. The company had a trading volume of 10,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,975,859. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.42. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $42.03 and a 12 month high of $45.99.

