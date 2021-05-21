United Maritime Capital LLC Has $9.23 Million Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

United Maritime Capital LLC raised its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre accounts for 7.6% of United Maritime Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. United Maritime Capital LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $9,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 216.7% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MELI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,865.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. BTIG Research raised MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet raised MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,640.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,756.61.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI traded down $6.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,368.01. 2,311 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 557,871. The company has a market capitalization of $68.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -8,624.46 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $783.01 and a 52-week high of $2,020.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,512.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,602.44.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

