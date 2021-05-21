Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Increases Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 30.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,777 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,290,274 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,337,577,000 after purchasing an additional 653,981 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,863,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,872,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $286,262,000 after acquiring an additional 94,910 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,231,193 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $188,225,000 after acquiring an additional 111,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,175,313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $179,682,000 after acquiring an additional 195,891 shares in the last quarter. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

SWKS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $188.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.55.

NASDAQ:SWKS traded down $1.37 on Friday, reaching $167.26. The stock had a trading volume of 39,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,334,727. The company has a 50-day moving average of $182.03 and a 200 day moving average of $166.63. The stock has a market cap of $27.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.14 and a 12-month high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.36%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.