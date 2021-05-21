Brokerages Anticipate BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Will Post Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Analysts expect BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) to announce $0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for BorgWarner’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the lowest is $0.71. BorgWarner posted earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 700%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BorgWarner will report full-year earnings of $4.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.17 to $5.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BorgWarner.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company’s revenue was up 75.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BWA shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on BorgWarner from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.38.

In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 18,212 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total value of $939,192.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,554,416.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Volker Weng sold 2,973 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total value of $139,463.43. In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,033 shares of company stock valued at $4,910,885. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in BorgWarner by 113.2% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 757 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BWA traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.64. 13,271 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,423,888. The firm has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.35. BorgWarner has a 52-week low of $29.15 and a 52-week high of $54.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 16.46%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

