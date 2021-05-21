EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. EnerSys had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 3.27%.

Shares of ENS stock traded up $1.76 on Friday, hitting $92.15. 1,885 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 40.17, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.49. EnerSys has a 1-year low of $58.67 and a 1-year high of $104.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.83 and its 200 day moving average is $88.58.

Separately, Northcoast Research started coverage on EnerSys in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. The company offers energy systems, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions; motive power batteries and chargers that are utilized in electric forklift trucks and other industrial electric powered vehicles; and specialty batteries, which are used in aerospace and defense applications, large over-the-road trucks, automotive, medical, and security systems applications.

