Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.700-3.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.60 billion-$8.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.55 billion.Activision Blizzard also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.700-0.700 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Benchmark upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Argus lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $109.64.

NASDAQ:ATVI traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.45. The company had a trading volume of 137,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,042,011. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.57. The firm has a market cap of $74.17 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. Activision Blizzard has a 1-year low of $66.59 and a 1-year high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $93.42 per share, for a total transaction of $467,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total transaction of $4,141,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,120 and sold 87,253 shares valued at $8,163,413. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

