Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Takes $3 Million Position in First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSGU)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSGU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,000,000.

Separately, Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000.

FRSGU stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $9.97. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,330. First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $10.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.01.

First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp., blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

