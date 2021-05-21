Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Makes New Investment in RMG Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:RMGB)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in RMG Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:RMGB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,652,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,549,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewGen Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in RMG Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,008,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in RMG Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter worth about $2,488,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter worth approximately $915,000.

NASDAQ RMGB traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.87. 1,957 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 759,250. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.98. RMG Acquisition Co. II has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $14.08.

RMG Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

