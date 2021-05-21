Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Purchased by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 20.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 437,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,921 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP owned 0.08% of Xcel Energy worth $29,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 0.8% in the first quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 19,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 6,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 5,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. 77.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on XEL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price (down from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.43.

Shares of XEL traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.93. 18,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,027,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.80. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.23 and a 12-month high of $76.44. The company has a market cap of $38.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.64.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 12.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 69.32%.

In other news, insider Christopher B. Clark sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total transaction of $428,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total value of $842,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,465.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 150,204 shares of company stock valued at $10,746,275. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

