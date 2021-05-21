Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) Shares Sold by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lowered its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) by 21.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,265,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 338,121 shares during the quarter. Phillips 66 Partners accounts for 1.3% of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Phillips 66 Partners were worth $40,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSXP. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 2,262.0% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 71.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.19% of the company’s stock.

PSXP traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.50. 639 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,046,873. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.13. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a 52-week low of $21.28 and a 52-week high of $48.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.30.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $376.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.24 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 56.75% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.875 dividend. This is an increase from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.59%.

PSXP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 Partners in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

Phillips 66 Partners Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. It offers transportation, terminaling, processing, stevedoring, storage, and fractionation of crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

