Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Has $13.87 Million Stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,619 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $13,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 7.1% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 2,116,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $222,441,000 after acquiring an additional 140,461 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth $177,600,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,586,206 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $147,717,000 after acquiring an additional 167,859 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,259,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $117,250,000 after acquiring an additional 28,534 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 292.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,236,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $115,187,000 after acquiring an additional 921,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTRS opened at $118.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.91 and a 200-day moving average of $99.26. Northern Trust Co. has a one year low of $72.64 and a one year high of $121.67. The company has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. Analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.23%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NTRS. UBS Group raised shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.56.

In other news, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.51, for a total transaction of $1,807,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas A. South sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total transaction of $109,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 144,708 shares of company stock valued at $16,752,471. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

