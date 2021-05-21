Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,296 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $2,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ENSG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,862,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,327,000 after purchasing an additional 268,932 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,362,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,825,000 after purchasing an additional 420,751 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 539.6% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,231,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,760 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 787,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,448,000 after purchasing an additional 13,742 shares during the period. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 116.1% in the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 588,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,931,000 after purchasing an additional 316,238 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $83.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.85 and a fifty-two week high of $98.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.60.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The business had revenue of $627.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.25 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.0525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.05%.

In related news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total value of $726,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,255,827.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $33,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,780,206.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,314 shares of company stock valued at $2,498,015 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

ENSG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. It operates in two segments, Transitional and Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

