Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,201 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,201 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.4% in the first quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.6% in the first quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.7% in the first quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.8% in the first quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 3.8% in the first quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $147.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.53 and a 1 year high of $148.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

PEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.23.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

