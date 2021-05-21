Reserve Rights Market Capitalization Reaches $532.68 Million (RSR)

Reserve Rights (CURRENCY:RSR) traded down 9.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. One Reserve Rights coin can now be bought for about $0.0405 or 0.00000109 BTC on exchanges. Reserve Rights has a market cap of $532.68 million and $79.27 million worth of Reserve Rights was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Reserve Rights has traded down 47.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00070981 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004318 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002686 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00017020 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $383.66 or 0.01030246 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002689 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.95 or 0.00099220 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,500.80 or 0.09400785 BTC.

About Reserve Rights

RSR is a coin. Its launch date was May 17th, 2019. Reserve Rights’ total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,159,999,000 coins. Reserve Rights’ official Twitter account is @reserveprotocol . The official website for Reserve Rights is reserve.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Reserve Protocol holds the collateral tokens that back the Reserve token. When new Reserves are sold on the market, the assets used by market participants to purchase the new Reserves are held as collateral. This process keeps the Reserve collateralized at a 1:1 ratio even as supply increases. At times, the Reserve Protocol may target a collateralization ratio greater than 1:1. When this is the case, scaling the supply of Reserve tokens requires additional capital in order to maintain the target collateralization ratio. To accomplish this the Reserve Protocol mints and sells Reserve Rights tokens in exchange for additional collateral tokens. Collateral tokens are somewhat volatile. While we may be able to select a portfolio with minimal downside risk, the reality is that drops in the collateral tokens' value will happen. When this happens, the Reserve Protocol will sell newly minted Reserve Rights tokens for additional collateral tokens and add them to the backing. “

Reserve Rights Coin Trading

